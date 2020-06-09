Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll rises to 405 in West Bengal; 426 new cases reported

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:04 IST
Nine more people died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 405, even as 426 fresh cases were reported in the state, officials said here. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 8,613, a bulletin released by the state Health Department said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 4,743.

Six fatalities were reported in Kolkata, two in North 24 Parganas and one death was reported in Howrah district, the bulletin said Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 128, followed by North 24 Parganas (55), Howrah (38), Bankura (25), South 24 Parganas (13), West Bardhaman (12), Hooghly (10), Birbhum (8), Murshidabad (7), East Midnapore (3) and West Midnapore and East Burdwan (1 each). Coochbehar detected 47 cases, Jalpaiguri (41) Alipurduar (19), Darjeeling (13), and Malda (5), the bulletin said.

The death rate in the state is higher among the females in comparison to male patients. While the rate is 5.40 per cent among female patients, it's 4.48 per cent of males who have succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said. The death rate is highest with 21.07 per cent among those aged above 75 years, it mentioned. Since Sunday evening, at least 162 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state, it said.

At least 9,024 more samples were tested for the infection, taking the total number of such clinical examinations completed so far in West Bengal to 2,80,098, it added.

