S Mervin Alexander takes charge as Bengal circle's chief postmaster general

S Mervin Alexander takes charge as Bengal circle's chief postmaster generalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:16 IST
S Mervin Alexander, an officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Postal Service, on Monday assumed charge as the chief postmaster general of the West Bengal circle. Alexander, an alumnus of the National Defence College, was joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy in his last assignment, a statement said.
The postal circle includes West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He replaces Gautam Bhattacharya who has retired in April.
As a joint secretary, Alexander was also a director in the boards of three PSUs -- Indian Rare Earths Ltd, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. He had also served as governing council member of Tata Memorial Centre (Tata Cancer Hospital) & B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, both autonomous institutions under the DAE.
He had worked in Tamil Nadu, Kerala besides at the postal directorate, New Delhi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mervin Alexander
- Indian Postal Service
- West Bengal
- National Defence College
- Sikkim
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands
- Gautam Bhattacharya
- Department of Atomic Energy
- Indian Rare Earths Ltd
- PSUs
- B Barooah Cancer Institute
- Guwahati
- New Delhi
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- Uranium Corporation of India Ltd
- Tata Memorial Centre
ALSO READ
Domestic flight operations resume from Kerala
Kerala Tourism Mart donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's distrress relief fund
Three magistrates, cops go into quarantine after 3 remand prisoners test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala
Kerala police launch probe into vandalism of film set by right wing group
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.20 pm.