Left Menu
Development News Edition

3.9 magnitude mild earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:22 IST
3.9 magnitude mild earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday. The Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir government informed that that epicenter of the earthquake was 14 kilometers north of Srinagar.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicenter at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar," stated the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir. No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar gains traction as trade fears knock bounding Aussie back

The dollar found some footing on Tuesday, rising against tearaway commodity currencies for the first time in June as investors paused to take profits. However, a stronger yen pointed to some trepidation over the U.S. Federal Reserves next m...

CISF officials succumbs to COVID-19; 13th death in CAPFs

A Central Industrial Security Force CISF official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to five, officials said on Tuesday. This is the 13th death reported among the Central Armed Police Forc...

Hong Kong leader warns protesters that city cannot afford more "chaos"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city could not afford further chaos as activists marked a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies with lunchtime protests in several shopping malls.The global financial hub is on alert for t...

China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogue

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020