Owners of wedding venues warned of action in case of crowding

Owners of ceremonial halls will also be held responsible if more than 50 people are found during weddings amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra's Nanded district, an official said on Tuesday. In a release issued on Tuesday, Nanded district collector Dr Vipin Itankar warned that licences or permits of ceremonial halls will be cancelled in case of violations.

The collector passed an order allowing the presence of 50 persons, including priests and catering staff, at wedding venues in the district. However, if more than 50 persons are found at such events, owners of ceremonial halls will also face action, the release stated.