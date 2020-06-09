Notorious criminal held after encounter with police in UP
A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 75,000 on his head was arrested following an encounter with police here on Tuesday morning, an official said. The accused, identified as Anil, was arrested at Midkali village which comes under the jurisdiction of Budhana police station.Inspector Rakesh Sharma sustained bullet injuries during the encounter, the official said.
