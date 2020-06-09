No institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees: Karnataka health minister

Left Menu
The Karnataka government has decided to do away with institutional quarantine for returnees from Maharashtra and will enforce strict home quarantine for 14 days for them, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday. Udupi has till Monday recorded 946 COVID-19 cases, majority of them returnees from Maharashtra.The deputy commissioner will be the complete authority over the management of people coming from other states, the minister said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:54 IST
The Karnataka government has decided to do away with institutional quarantine for returnees from Maharashtra and will enforce strict home quarantine for 14 days for them, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters at Udupi after a meeting at the deputy commissioners office, he said the houses of returnees concerned will be sealed down and they will be quarantined.

With the help of ASHA workers, home guards and police, their movements will be monitored, he said. Udupi has till Monday recorded 946 COVID-19 cases, majority of them returnees from Maharashtra.

The deputy commissioner will be the complete authority over the management of people coming from other states, the minister said. The houses sealed will be provided with food kits through local organisations and symptomatic cases among returnees will be tested immediately.

In apartment complexes, only the flat in which a returnee stays will be sealed, he said. Sriramulu said action will be taken against private hospitals found to be collecting exorbitant amounts from COVID-19 patients for treatment.

