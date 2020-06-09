Chouhan wishes speedy recovery to Jyotiraditya, his mother
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former state minister Jaivardhan Singh wished BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje speedy recovery on Tuesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, sources had said earlier in the day.
"Got the news that revered Mataji and you are not well. I pray to God that both you and Mataji recover soon," Chouhan said in a tweet. Jaivardhan Singh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son, said, "Got the information of former union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia not keeping well.
"I pray to God for their fast recovery and long life," he tweeted..
