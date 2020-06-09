Massive fire breaks out at Oil India's gas well in Assam
A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:08 IST
A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot to take stock of the situation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
