2 men held in Rajasthan for spying remanded in police custody till June 12

Two men arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly spying for Pakistan were remanded in police custody till June 12 by a court here on TuesdayChimanlal Nayak, who was a contract worker at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, and Vikas Tilotia, a tradesman at the Field Ammunition Depot in Ganganagar, were arrested on Monday and brought to Jaipur, police said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:28 IST
Chimanlal Nayak, who was a contract worker at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, and Vikas Tilotia, a tradesman at the Field Ammunition Depot in Ganganagar, were arrested on Monday and brought to Jaipur, police said. "They were produced before a local court where the magistrate remanded them in police custody till June 12," Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said
"Both are being interrogated at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur," he added. The two suspects were allegedly sharing classified information about the Indian Army to Pakistan's intelligence agency through social media, the police said, adding that they were arrested under the Official Secrets Act.
