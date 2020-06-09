31-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, total deaths rise to 46

31-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, total deaths rise to 46PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST
A 31-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus to 46 in the Union Territory, officials said. The man from Kulgam district of south Kashmir died at a hospital here this evening, four days after he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 , the officials said
They said the man had hypertension and some renal problems when he tested positive for coronavirus
With this, the death toll due to the virus has now gone up to 46 in Jammu and Kashmir.
