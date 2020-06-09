Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 arrested for organising b-day party at restaurant, exceeding capacity

The police said 38 people attended the party on Monday which was organised in violation of norms issued by the government amid COVID-19 pandemic and also for failing to maintain social distancing.Following the orders of the Centre, the Delhi government decided to open restaurants, shopping malls, and places of worship from Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST
4 arrested for organising b-day party at restaurant, exceeding capacity

On a day when restaurants re-opened in the city after over two months in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, police arrested four people for allegedly violating social distancing norms by organising a birthday party at a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, officials said on Tuesday. The police said 38 people attended the party on Monday which was organised in violation of norms issued by the government amid COVID-19 pandemic and also for failing to maintain social distancing.

Following the orders of the Centre, the Delhi government decided to open restaurants, shopping malls, and places of worship from Monday. According to specific guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the opening of these places, they will have to strictly adhere to maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and restaurants have been asked to encourage takeaways instead of dine-in. In case of dine-in, only 50 percent occupancy will be allowed. According to police, a team of policemen who were on patrolling duty in the area on Monday noticed some movement near Qubitos restaurant on Najafgarh road. At around 9 pm, when they conducted a surprise check at the restaurant, they found that a birthday party was being held with 38 people where hukka was also being served. During enquiry, those who attended the party told police that they came to the premises believing that the owner of the restaurant and the party organiser will observe social distancing and take necessary precautions, a senior police officer said. The officer added that as per rule, while only 50 per cent occupancy can be allowed in a restaurant for dine-in. The restaurant which has a dine-in capacity for 48 people, exceeded the limit and made way for 38 people and also violated the social distancing norms.

The owner of the restaurant identified as Akshay Chhadha (37), manager Manoj Kapoor (29), party organizer Manaan Majid (27) and Mohd Asif who was celebrating his 25th birthday at the restaurant were among the four who were held responsible for not following government's norms and violating social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said all the four accused were arrested and released on bail.

A case was registered under in this regard under sections of 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, he added..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Darfur militia leader in ICC custody after arrest in Central Africa

Darfur militia leader Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the International Criminal Court to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity after surrendering to authorities in the Central African Republic, the ICC said on Tuesday.Kus...

Soccer-EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

Football League EFL clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, the promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game PPG table with play-offs to be played. The second-tier Championship is d...

Airlines heading for $84 bln loss this year -IATA

Airlines are set to lose 84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sectors history, the International Air Transport Association IATA forecast on Tuesday. With most of the worlds airliners c...

IBM drops facial recognition software amid racial profiling concerns

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has told the US Congress that the technology giant is no longer offering its facial recognition or analysis software and firmly opposes technology that is used for mass surveillance, racial profiling and violations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020