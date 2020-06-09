HP police headquarters sealed; DGP tests negative, 30 officers report awaited after COVID-19 scare

The Himachal Pradesh police headquarters was sealed on Tuesday as the state police chief and 30 other security personnel home-quarantined themselves after a man who had met the top cop died of coronavirus, an official said. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu tested negative for the disease, while the test reports of the other 30 police officials are awaited, he said. A man had visited the police headquarters to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said. It was learnt that the man tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and died of the disease on Tuesday in Delhi, he said. Following the news, the DGP and about 30 other police officials, who might have come in contact with the man, home-quarantined themselves as per the protocol, the spokesperson said. The police headquarters has been sealed and is being sanitized, he said. Sharma said the man had traveled to Delhi the same day he visited the police headquarters. The areas he visited are being sanitized and sealed, he said. The police did not reveal whether the man was a resident of Delhi or Himachal Pradesh.