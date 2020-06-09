Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF, BSF open hospitals nationwide for COVID-19 treatment of veterans, families of slain soldiers

The order said these hospitals will also help such patients get access to "treatment in government hospitals with the help of district surveillance officers, as per the requirements of clinical severity." The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel and is the mainstay for country's internal security.In the BSF, officials said, nine COVID-19 designated hospitals will admit the veterans, their dependents and families of personnel who made the supreme sacrifice on duty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:49 IST
CRPF, BSF open hospitals nationwide for COVID-19 treatment of veterans, families of slain soldiers

All Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and BSF healthcare centres in the country will be open for COVID-19 treatment of their veterans and families of troops who laid down their lives in the line of duty, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The move by the two paramilitary forces comes in the backdrop of a similar recent decision announced by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The CRPF has a chain of 19 healthcare hospitals in the country and as per an order issued by its headquarters here, all its retired personnel, their dependents and families of troops who were killed in the line of duty "will be provided initial care, advice and nursing care" for coronavirus. The order said these hospitals will also help such patients get access to "treatment in government hospitals with the help of district surveillance officers, as per the requirements of clinical severity." The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel and is the mainstay for country's internal security.

In the BSF, officials said, nine COVID-19 designated hospitals will admit the veterans, their dependents and families of personnel who made the supreme sacrifice on duty. BSF Director General (DG) S S Deswal recently issued a message in this context.

"Our veterans have made great contributions by sweating out during service and making sacrifices."  "During COVID-19, we need to take care of them. It has been decided that BSF will offer health services and treatment for COVID-19 to our veterans in all our hospitals in the country to avoid all hardships," the DG said. "Take care of your health and family members," he said in his message to the force and veterans.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering other internal security duties. Deswal, who is also heading the ITBP, had issued similar directions for the about 20,000 veterans and dependents of the mountain-trained force.

He had said that the decision was being taken after they came across media reports of people facing problems in getting admission or treatment at COVID-19 designated hospitals. Following this direction, two family members of retired BSF personnel have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Babri trial: Ram Vilas Vedanti records statement, 11 others to appear in court over 3 days

A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case recorded the statement of former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday and asked 11 other accused to appear before it over the next three days. Vedanti, a religious leader who was part ...

God has 'removed' coronavirus, Tanzania's president claims

Tanzanias president is again claiming the country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating virus data. Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God, P...

COVID-19: DMA delegation meets Delhi health min, says will assist govt

A Delhi Medical Association DMA delegation met city Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital, officials said. The delegation included DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary Dr ...

6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection tally to 5,209. So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the stateThe worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020