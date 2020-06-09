Left Menu
Face disciplinary action if found not wearing face mask: DARPG to its staff

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees if they are found not wearing face masks or face shields on the office premises, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has warned its staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST
Face disciplinary action if found not wearing face mask: DARPG to its staff

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees if they are found not wearing face masks or face shields on the office premises, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has warned its staff. The DARPG is one of the three departments under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. "Face mask and face shield have to be worn at all times inside the office premises. Disciplinary action will be taken if it is found that protocol for mask is not followed in the office," it said in a recent order applicable to its staff only.

Citing a spike in coronavirus cases, the DARPG has also decided not to allow more that 20 staffers to attend office in a day. "Not more than 20 staff/officers shall be attending office in a day. Roster will be reworked accordingly. Remaining staff will continue to work from home," the order said.

A Personnel Ministry spokesperson, however, on Tuesday clarified that this directive was an internal order to the DARPG and it did not apply to all offices of the government of India. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, an official Twitter account for countering misinformation on government policies/schemes, said a guideline for containment of COVID-19 in light of its spread among government staffers was being shown in the media as that issued for all central government offices.

"The order is internal to @DARPG_GoI and does not apply to all offices of government of India," it tweeted. The DARPG order said the number of COVID-19 positive cases are going up rapidly.

"Many officials in various central government ministries/departments have been tested COVID-19 positive. Some have lost their life to this pandemic. Therefore, it is the duty of every officer to protect themselves and each other and help prevent further spread of the disease," it said. Officers/staff residing in containment zones shall not come to office and work from home till the containment zone is de-notified, the order said.

"Under Secretaries/Deputy Secretaries if sharing cabin, then they will come on alternate days to enforce social distancing," it said. The order said face-to-face meetings, discussions and interactions should be avoided as far as possible.

"Officers/staff will use intercom/phone/video conference for interactions," it added. The DARPG said handwashing every half an hour was a must to prevent the spread of the infection. "Frequently touched places such as electric switches, door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, washroom fixtures, etc. shall be cleaned in every one hour," the order added.

