Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be deployed for the benefit of the entire humanity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:32 IST
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines president
Image Credit: Freepik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be deployed for the benefit of the entire humanity. The leaders also discussed the steps being taken by the two governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said. The Philippines President appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to his country, it said.

The prime minister assured President Duterte of India's commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic. "He stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity," the statement said. Both leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other's territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis. The leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation, it said. Taking to Twitter, Modi later said, "India and the Philippines will cooperate to reduce the health and economic impact of the pandemic, and to give shape to our common vision for the Indo-Pacific region." Modi emphasized that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the avid viewers have turned insane to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can experience this time. Read further to know more on it.According to Deadline, Sex Education Se...

Spike in internet use in rural areas during COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said there has been a spike in use of the internet in rural areas during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period. Rural areas registered an increase of 35 to 40 per cent in use of ...

Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 18 domestic flights with 1,935 passengers today

Eighteen flights with 1,935 passengers onboard arrived combinedly at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Tuesday, on day 16 of resumption of domestic operations in the country. A total of 394 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arri...

Journalist Vinod Dua moves HC for quashing of FIR against him, hearing on Wednesday

Senior journalist Vinod Dua Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him on a complaint of a Delhi BJP leader who alleged that the scribe made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020