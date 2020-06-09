Left Menu
Foreigner held with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Delhi

The accused, Darlineon Ojus, came to India on a business visa in February 2019 and he did not have any valid documents for staying in the country, they said. Total 100 gram of amphetamine worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from his possession, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:21 IST
A 26-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly carrying 100 gram of amphetamine drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Darlineon Ojus, came to India on a business visa in February 2019 and he did not have any valid documents for staying in the country, they said. "On Sunday, police got a tip-off, laid a trap and apprehended the accused in Mohan Garden area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Total 100 gram of amphetamine worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from his possession, police said.

