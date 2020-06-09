Staying away from kids was toughest for Delhi DCP while recovering from coronavirus

For Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj, staying away from her two young kids was the toughest part during her battle against coronavirus. Bhardwaj is the mother of twins aged three-and-a-half years. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last week of May and was in home isolation. She joined office after recovering from the disease on Tuesday.

During her home isolation, Bhardwaj was active on Twitter and had praised Amazon Prime Video's web series "Paatal Lok" . "The saving grace was that they (the kids) did not contract the virus. They were kept away. Even their grandpa was there to take care of them.

"I scolded them in the first two days, when they wanted to come close to me. It was difficult for them and as a mother, it was difficult for me too. For the first two days, they cried and were angry with me for not talking to them," she told PTI. Asked how did she make it up to the kids after recovering from the disease, Bhardwaj said, "They were happy that I was talking to them and hugging them again." The senior IPS officer had a throat infection, which prompted her to get herself tested for coronavirus and the report came positive.

"I do not know how I contracted the virus. After the report came, I developed very strong symptoms. I lost my sense of smell and taste, had high fever and severe body pain on some occasions. "The fever was there for six days. I still feel a bit weak and cough sometimes," she said.

Bhardwaj was welcomed back at work with garlands by her subordinates, who clapped and showered flower petals on her. "It feels good to be back.... It was a surprise and I thought I would just enter the office without telling anyone," she said.

Earlier in the day, Bhardwaj tweeted about returning to work. "I thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes. I have joined back today. Thank you," she said.