Jaideep Bhatnagar to officiate as Principal DG PIB till Dhatwalia resumes duty

Jaideep Bhatnagar, officer on special duty in the News Service Division of the All India Radio, will officiate as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau in the absence of K S Dhatwalia, who has tested positive for COVID-19. An order by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that Bhatnagar will officiate as Principal DG PIB with immediate effect till Dhatwalia resumes his duties.

Dhatwalia was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre at 7 pm on Sunday. The National Media Centre (NMC) remained closed on Monday and Tuesday as sanitisation of the building was being carried out as per health ministry protocols.

Sources said NMC staff has been told that all those who came in contact with Dhatwalia should take all necessary precautions as advised in the health ministry protocols..