Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal reports 437 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh is 437.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:59 IST
Himachal reports 437 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh is 437.

The State Health Department said there were 184 active cases in the state, 237 patients have recovered and five persons have died.

It said 47655 persons have undergone test for COVID-19 and the result was negative in 46541 tests. The result is awaited for 677 tests. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

161 new COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 5,921 on Tuesday after the state reported two deaths and 161 new cases of the virus. Two deaths and 161 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from yesterday 5 pm till today at ...

Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch from Anantnag cremated; Community leaders demand protection for minorities in Valley

A Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday, was cremated here in the presence of scores of mourners including leaders of the Congress, the BJP and other organisations. The killing of Ajay Pandit 40, wh...

Not wearing masks in office will be 'seriously viewed': West Bengal govt to staff

The West Bengal government on Tuesday made wearing face masks mandatory for its officers and staff and cautioned them that any violation would be seriously viewed. It also said that only asymptomatic officers and staff shall be allowed to a...

Report: Vikings RB Cook eyeing $13M annually

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have a gap to bridge in contract negotiations, but they have made progress in attempts to make a deal before training camp, ESPN reported Tuesday. According to ESPN, Cook initially asked fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020