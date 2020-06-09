Noida couple injured in fire due to gas leak at home

A married couple suffered serious burn injuries and was hospitalised after a gas leak led to a fire at their home in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The couple, Umesh Yadav (40) and Urmila (37), were first taken to the district hospital and from there referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the police said.

"The incident took place at Sorkha village, under Sector 49 police station limits, when Urmila was cooking in the kitchen and the gas leaked from the cylinder, leading to a fire," a police official said. "Fire Department officials and the local police team reached the spot and the fire was doused. Both the husband and wife had got severely burnt and then taken to the hospital," the official said.

The couple is currently under treatment in Delhi, the police said..