#Unlock1: Hotels following guidelines allowed to operate in Goa

The director of Goa Tourism Department Menino D'Souza on Tuesday said that hotels will be permitted to operate if they comply with all the guidelines, following relaxations by the central government amid #Unlock1.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:46 IST
#Unlock1: Hotels following guidelines allowed to operate in Goa
Goa Tourism Department Director Menino D'Souza. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Centre has permitted hotels to open but here all hotels which are ready to comply with guidelines, have to apply to Department of Tourism and after we see they're complying with all guidelines we'll permit them. They've to give declaration for the same," said Menino D'Souza.

"We've opened the website and received almost 30 applications from hotels. We will scrutinise them and after the government takes a call on it, we will allow them to open hotels depending on how they are complying with these guidelines," added D'Souza. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

