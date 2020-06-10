Left Menu
18 more die of virus in UP as 389 new cases surface; total count 11,335

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the fatality toll to 301 as 389 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state. This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the state, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the fatality toll to 301 as 389 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state. The total number confirmed cases in the state had reached 11,335 now. "The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,365 while as many as 6,669 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. As many as 301 COVID-19 patients have died," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the state, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Of the 18 deaths, two each were reported from Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Deoria. One death each was reported from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Basti, Aligarh, Bijnor, Sant Kabir Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Jalaun, he said in the statement issued here. Of the 389 fresh cases, 41 were reported from Ghaziabad followed by 28 from Gautam Buddh Nagar; 17 from Rampur; 16 from Jaunpur; 15 from Kanpur Nagar; 14 from Lucknow; 13 from Agra; 12 each from Meerut and Amethi; and 10 each from Jhansi and Sonbhadra, the statement said. Meanwhile, the chief medical superintendent of UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, a senior official said. He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here five days ago and suffered from other health issues too. Hospital Director Dr RK Dhiman said the CMS was confirmed COVID-19 positive on June 5. "The doctor was admitted to the SGPGI following infection in lungs. He was also suffering from diabetes and had an acute kidney injury requiring dialysis support. He was admitted five days ago and was put on artificial oxygen. He was kept on ventilator, but despite efforts, he could not be saved. He died on Tuesday around 2 pm." he added. Prasad said a toll-free number 1800-180-5146 has been launched for medicine shops to inform the authorities about people having fever, cough and cold so that they could be brought under surveillance. "If any person comes to a shop to buy a medicine pertaining to fever, cold and cough, then the pharmacist should provide the details of the said buyer to us, so that we can bring him under surveillance, and testing be conducted," the official said. Voluntary organisations like civil defence and ASHA workers can also use this number, he added. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said despite being the largest state in the country, the spread of COVID-19 was under effective control in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that its prevention was the only cure till a vaccine is discovered.

