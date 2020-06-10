Telangana Minister reviews various schemes implemented under the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department

Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, KTR, Mallareddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday held a review meeting on various programmes being implemented under the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department in Hyderabad. Ministers opined that welfare schemes such as fishing, and sheep distribution has been creating lakhs of employment opportunities in the rural areas. Ministers also opined that the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries and Industries departments need to work in coordination which will lead to better synergies.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier launched sheep distribution and fishlings distribution programmes to strengthen traditional occupations to boost the rural economy in Telangana. He also said that no other state government in India is taking up such innovative programmes for the welfare of the people. He said that the Telangana government under the visionary leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the Sheep distribution programme prestigiously and has also allotted Rs Five Thousand Crores for its implementation.

"Soon Telangana will export meat and fish to other states," he said. Minister KTR stated that the construction of various reservoirs and irrigation projects across the state helped create a lot of opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

"The Animal Husbandry department has taken up many innovative programmes that have created economic stability in rural areas," said KTR. He assured to provide complete assistance in the welfare programmes introduced by the Animal Husbandry department in the future. (ANI)