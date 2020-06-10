Left Menu
Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:42 IST
Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists
A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu and Kashmir after a Congress sarpanch was killed by terrorists on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8. Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistani terrorists killed an elected sarpanch out of frustration. We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists," said Arun Dev Singh, President BJYM Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag. Pandita later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. (ANI)

