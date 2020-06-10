Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore
A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST
A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday. India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.
The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16. The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
ALSO READ
39 new coronavirus cases in Indore, district tally at 3,103
Vande Bharat Mission: Over 800 stranded Indians return home on four repatriation flights
COVID-19: Indian-American couple develops low-cost ventilator
Indian-American IBM scientist bags inventor of the year award for improving AI capabilities
COVID-19: Indian-American couple develops low-cost ventilator