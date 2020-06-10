Left Menu
Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore

A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST
Flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed in Indore. Image Credit: ANI

A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday. India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16. The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

