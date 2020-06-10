Left Menu
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking direction to ensure private hospitals do not charge COVID-19 patients exorbitanatly

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to ensure that the declared COVID-19 Private Hospitals do not charge patients exorbitantly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 06:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to ensure that the declared COVID-19 Private Hospitals do not charge patients exorbitantly. The petition was filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni who has sought direction to concerned authorities to modify its circular letter dated 24.05.2020 so as to ensure that the declared COVID-19 Private Hospitals do not charge patient exorbitantly.

He has also sought the court's direction to ensure that those who require immediate medical attention and intensive care, are not denied admission or treatment due to paucity of funds. The Petitioner has told the court that come across a circular issued by a private COVID -19 Hospital, which has fixed Rs 3 lakhs as a minimum bill for COVID-19 patients and it that Patient will be admitted only after the advance of Rs 4 Lacs in 2 Bedded / 3 Bedded category and Rs 5 Lacs in Single Room and Rs 8 Lacs in ICU.

He said that the State being a welfare state has to ensure that Private Hospitals do not charge patient exorbitantly and also to ensure that those who require immediate medical attention/intensive care, are not denied admission due to paucity of funds. (ANI)

