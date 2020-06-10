Two firefighters die in gas well blowout blaze in Assam
PSU major Oil India on Wednesday said two of its firefighters died in a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 15 days in Assam's Tinsukia district.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:43 IST
PSU major Oil India on Wednesday said two of its firefighters died in a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 15 days in Assam's Tinsukia district. The two firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI.
"Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped in the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem," he said. The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikeswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, the official said.
A firefighter of the state-owned ONGC suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze, which Oil India said could take as long as four weeks to be put out..
ALSO READ
9 more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 548
'Very heavy' rainfall expected in Assam, Meghalaya from May 26-28, IMD issues red alert
COVID-19 tally in Assam rises to 595
SC notice to UP, Assam on plea seeking to club cases against JNU student Sharjeel Imam
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.45 lakh; Odisha, Assam and Bihar see rapid increase