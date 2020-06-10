5 terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter
Two more terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:32 IST
Two more terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in the Sugoo area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.
Five unidentified terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter which broke out today morning.
The operation is underway. Further details are awaited.