Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven task forces set up for efficient implementation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' in J-K

He said the domain-specific task forces which have been constituted are on farmers and fishermen's welfare, bank finance, credit revival and growth, investment-industrial revival and growth, power sector reforms, enhancing technology and quality of education, improving healthcare system, reforms for growth and welfare of the poor including migrants and destitute.The information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu here to review the preparations being put in place for speedy implementation of programmes under different pillars of ABA, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:32 IST
Seven task forces set up for efficient implementation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted seven task forces for efficient and speedy implementation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (ABA) in the Union Territory, with a focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. The task forces, which have been constituted under the chairmanship of various administrative secretaries, are mandated with the task of ensuring hassle-free implementation of all the elements of ABA in mission mode.

These task forces would have other secretaries and heads of departments as members, and will work on convergence models to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and time-bound outcomes, the spokesman said. He said the domain-specific task forces which have been constituted are on farmers and fishermen's welfare, bank finance, credit revival and growth, investment-industrial revival and growth, power sector reforms, enhancing technology and quality of education, improving healthcare system, reforms for growth and welfare of the poor including migrants and destitute.

The information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu here to review the preparations being put in place for speedy implementation of programmes under different pillars of ABA, the spokesman said. While discussing the programme, the Lt governor said that various measures proposed under the abhiyan encompassing several schemes will not only boost recovery from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but will also enable the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to become self-reliant.

He directed for 100 per cent coverage under various beneficiary oriented schemes like distribution of ration to the card holders as well as migrants, payment of relief to building construction workers, pensions, Fasal Bima Yojana, payments under PM KISAN, issuance of KCC, LPG distribution and revolving funds for self-help groups. While terming the healthcare system as a priority, Murmu called for revamping the healthcare infrastructure to meet challenges in the post COVID-19 scenario, especially focusing on rural health and trauma care facilities in the hazard-prone areas like highways and border areas.

He also laid emphasis on working out the requirements to meet expenditure on account of reforms in the power sector. Labour reforms, including skill development and absorption of returnee labourers, and establishment of labour courts, promotion of technology-driven education system and curriculum development, strengthening irrigation system, food and agro-processing were also laid thrust on.

The Lt governor asked the officers to work in synergy so that maximum results could be achieved in minimum possible time. He said the pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges which require extraordinary efforts at all levels.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...

Pak says following 'holistic' strategy to combat COVID-19, rules out adopting WHO recommendation

Pakistans top health official on Wednesday asserted that the government is following a holistic strategy to deal with the COVID-19 threat as he ruled out adopting the WHOs recommendation of implementing a two-week strict lockdown, intermitt...

NATO chief says on Huawei: UK review of 5G security is important

The head of the NATO military alliance said on Wednesday that the West could not ignore the rise of China and so it was important that Britain had a review of the role of Huawei in its 5G network to ensure its security.NATO Secretary Genera...

Netflix, BBC remove 'Little Britain' over blackface comedy skits

Netflix and BBC have removed British comedy series Little Britain from their platforms after the show came under fire over the use of blackface in some of its sketches. Created by David Walliams and Matt Lucas, the comedy ran on BBC Three f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020