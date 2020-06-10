Woman, three children die of burns in Giridih

A 35-year-old woman and her three children have died of burns in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Monday at Purekh-Kala-Khurd village under Raj Dhanwar police station, Khorimohua sub- divisional police officer (SDPO) Naveen Kumar Singh said.

While the woman and one of her children succumbed to burns at Dhanwar hospital on Tuesday, the two other children died on Monday night, he said. The woman was identified as Sonia Devi and the children were identified as Dilip Kumar (8 years), Suman Kumari (5) and her two-year-old son, the SDPO said.

The police officer said that the bodies of two children were found inside a box. The woman's husband along with other family members are absconding. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

PTI COR PVR RG RG.