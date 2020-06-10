CRS to inspect Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium to Phoolbagan stretch of East-West Metro

Left Menu
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is scheduled to inspect the stretch from Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium to Phoolbagan of East-West Metro Railway on Friday, an official said here.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:27 IST
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is scheduled to inspect the stretch from Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium to Phoolbagan of East-West Metro Railway on Friday, an official said here. The CRS will inspect all safety aspects in the stretch and at Phoolbagan station, a senior Metro official said on Wednesday.

The East-West Metro is looking at extending its services from Sector V to Phoolbagan after it gets the necessary clearance from the CRS, the official said. On February 13, the 4.88 km-long first phase of the East-West Metro, connecting Sector V in Salt Lake with Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, got functional.

Completion of the East-West Metro corridor is likely to be delayed by up to one year due to an accident caused by an aquifer burst in Bowbazar area during drilling operations in August, according to a senior KMRC official said The 16.6-km-long rapid transit system, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, may now be completed by mid-2022..

