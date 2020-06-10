Left Menu
14 properties linked to 4 govt officials raided by ACB

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at 14 places linked to four government officials in the state. On receiving received credible information about the officials amassing disproportionate assets, an illegal assets case was registered and raids are being conducted at 14 places linked to them, ACB said in a release.It said the raids are still on and investigation is being carried out about their assets.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:57 IST
The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at 14 places linked to four government officials in the state. On receiving received credible information about the officials amassing disproportionate assets, an illegal assets case was registered and raids are being conducted at 14 places linked to them, ACB said in a release.

It said the raids are still on and investigation is being carried out about their assets. Raids are being conducted on properties linked to L Sathish Kumar, Additional Commissioner,Department of Commercial Tax; N Ramakrishna, Divisional Forest Officer, Srinivasapura, Kolar; Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna, Executive Engineer, District Development Cell, Raichur; Raghappa Lalappa Lamani, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd official in Almatti, Bagalkote, the release said.

