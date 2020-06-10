Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
85 per cent of people tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal are those who returned from India: PM Oli. 5:05 p.m.
42 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; count rises to 3,092. 4:33 p.m.
Fresh case of COVID-19 in Nagaland, total rises to 128. 3:54 p.m.
218 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh; tally reaches 5,247. 3:10 p.m.
Goa government allows people to skip COVID-19 test on arrival. 2:40 p.m.
BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 14th death in CAPFs. 2:11 p.m.
Tripura reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 867. 1:30 p.m.
Singapore reports 451 new COVID-19 cases. 1:12 p.m.
Pakistan records highest single-day spike of 5,387 cases; WHO urges 'intermittent lockdown'. 12:59 p.m.
Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study. 12:55 p.m.
110 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally rises to 3,250. 12:48 p.m.
Will implement Delhi Lt. Guv's order on reservation of hospitals for Delhiites, says CM. 12:14 p.m.
Of the 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, 18,000 are active: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi, we will need 80,000 beds by July 31, says Kejriwal.
Data shows COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in coming days; we have a big challenge ahead: CM. 12:07 p.m.
Rajasthan seals borders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 11:51 a.m.
Remdesivir slows COVID-19 progression in macaques: Study. 11:47 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 256; 123 fresh cases detected. 11:16 a.m.
5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists. 11:01 a.m.
5 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 93. 9:46 a.m.
DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 in Chennai, a private hospital said. 9:36 a.m.
India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 7,745, cases climb to 2,76,583 with another 279 fatalities and 9,985 infections: Union Health Ministry 9:22 a.m. Delhi recorded 1,366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 31,309, while the death toll mounted to 905, authorities said.
