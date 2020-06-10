Man, 3 juveniles held for murder in Delhi's Madangir

A man was arrested and three juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly killing a person in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said. On Tuesday around 10 pm, police had received information from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital regarding death of one Vinay (22), a resident of Madangir, an official said.

“The deceased had multiple stab wounds," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Thereafter, a case of murder was registered at Ambekar Nagar police station, he said.

Vinay was stabbed to death allegedly by Rahul Sharma, Sonu Kandi, Lovely, Lavesh, Robin, Hament and three juveniles in E-block Madangir, his brother Lokesh told police. He told police that two rounds were also fired during the commission of crime, the DCP said.

Lokesh alleged that one Raja, who is presently in jail, wanted to take revenge from Vinay and had also threatened him, police said. Vinay was involved in an attempt to murder case and had a fight with Lovely and Lavesh, police said.