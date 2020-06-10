Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, 3 juveniles held for murder in Delhi's Madangir

Thereafter, a case of murder was registered at Ambekar Nagar police station, he said.Vinay was stabbed to death allegedly by Rahul Sharma, Sonu Kandi, Lovely, Lavesh, Robin, Hament and three juveniles in E-block Madangir, his brother Lokesh told police. Vinay was involved in an attempt to murder case and had a fight with Lovely and Lavesh, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:12 IST
Man, 3 juveniles held for murder in Delhi's Madangir

A man was arrested and three juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly killing a person in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said. On Tuesday around 10 pm, police had received information from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital regarding death of one Vinay (22), a resident of Madangir, an official said.

“The deceased had multiple stab wounds," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Thereafter, a case of murder was registered at Ambekar Nagar police station, he said.

Vinay was stabbed to death allegedly by Rahul Sharma, Sonu Kandi, Lovely, Lavesh, Robin, Hament and three juveniles in E-block Madangir, his brother Lokesh told police. He told police that two rounds were also fired during the commission of crime, the DCP said.

Lokesh alleged that one Raja, who is presently in jail, wanted to take revenge from Vinay and had also threatened him, police said. Vinay was involved in an attempt to murder case and had a fight with Lovely and Lavesh, police said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

National Assembly’s decision to pass two amendment bills to laws welcomed

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the National Assemblys decision to pass two amendment bills to remedy laws, which have had deeply layered patriarchal effects on society. The amendment bills, namely, Pre...

BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said. Rebia, who is ...

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020