Aged COVID-19 patient dies; second fatality in Puducherry

Puducherry, June 10 (PTI): An 82-year-old patient, who had co-morbidities, died of COVID-19 in the Indira Gandhi government medical college hospital here on Tuesday. The patient hailed from Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and was hospitalised with complaints of several other ailments.This was the second fatality due to COVID-19 in Puducherry after the first patient, who was from Chennai, died here, director of health and family welfare services S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:43 IST
Puducherry, June 10 (PTI): An 82-year-old patient, who had co-morbidities, died of COVID-19 in the Indira Gandhi government medical college hospital here on Tuesday. The patient hailed from Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and was hospitalised with complaints of several other ailments.

This was the second fatality due to COVID-19 in Puducherry after the first patient, who was from Chennai, died here, director of health and family welfare services S Mohan Kumar told PTI. The body of the patient from Villupuram was kept in the mortuary and all formalities were being followed to dispose of the body in keeping with usual norms, the official said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that there were 12 new positive cases of infection, all coming under contact tracing, during the last 24 hours. Of the 12, eight were admitted to the government medical college hospital and four were discharged thereby taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 84 in the Union Territory.

The total number of cases stood at 145 so far: There were 84 active cases, 60 treated and discharged and one death excluding the one reported on Tuesday. Health Minister stressed the need for use of Aarogya Setu which would help identify the sources of infection.

He sought the cooperation of the people in containing the spread of infection..

