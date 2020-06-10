Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department refutes media claims related to COVID-19 patients to resume work

"It is not correct that COVID-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work," said the department’s Chief Inspector for Health and Safety, Tibor Szana. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST
Department refutes media claims related to COVID-19 patients to resume work
In addition, if there is a high risk of exposure the worker must remain in quarantine for 14 days, and the employer must place the worker on sick leave, Szana added. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of Employment and Labour has refuted media claims that COVID-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work.

"It is not correct that COVID-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work," said the department's Chief Inspector for Health and Safety, Tibor Szana.

However, according to Szana, in terms on the new directions, if a worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and completed the mandatory 14 days of self-isolation as per the Department of Health guidelines, an employer may only allow a worker to return.

Other conditions include the worker undergoing a medical evaluation confirming fitness to work if they had a moderate or severe illness in relation to COVID-19, he explained.

"It was vital for the employer to ensure that personal hygiene, wearing of masks, social distancing, and cough etiquette amongst other known best practices identified is strictly adhered to by the worker and, the employer must closely monitor the worker for symptoms upon returning to work."

The employee may also be required to wear a surgical mask at least for the period of 21 days from the date of the diagnosis in their interest and the best interest of those around them especially, the department said.

According to the new directive, the employer must assess that worker's exposure in accordance with the Department of Health's guidelines if they have been in contact with the employee who has tested positive to ascertain whether it carries a high or low risk of transmission between staff.

"If there is low-risk exposure, the employer may permit the worker to continue working using a cloth mask complying with standard precautions and, the worker's symptoms must be monitored for 14 days from the first contact," he said.

In addition, if there is a high risk of exposure the worker must remain in quarantine for 14 days, and the employer must place the worker on sick leave, Szana added.

People are encouraged to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

"Stay home, wash your hands regularly and keep maintaining the social distance."

Employers who need further clarity on understanding and interpreting the direction can contact the Chief Inspector on 082 883 5737.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020