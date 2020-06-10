5 terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter belonged to terror outfits: Police
Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:47 IST
Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. The police said, as per credible sources, the terrorists belonged to terror outfits - Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
"Five terrorists killed in an encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district, no collateral damage. Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," police said in its official statement. "However, as per credible sources, the killed terrorists belonged to a proscribed terror outfit. As per the source report, terrorists belong to HM and LeT. One of them is Disstt Comdr of HM. Police and Security Forces (SFs) conducted operation professionally and no collateral damage occurred," it added.
On a specific input generated by Shopian Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Sugoo Handhama Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 178 battalions Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the said area, as per the police. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, police added.
Pertinently in district Shopian, it was the third operation in the last three days in which 14 terrorists including top commanders were killed, as per the statement. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Zainapora and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)
