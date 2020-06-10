CAIT launches mask, glass as part of 'Indian Goods- Our Pride' campaign to boycott Chinese goods

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) launched a nationwide campaign on Wednesday titled "Indian Goods- Our Pride" for the boycott of Chinese goods across the country, with the aim to achieve a reduction in imports from China by Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021. In the first phase of its initiative, CAIT has made a list of 3,000 items that are currently imported from China and can be easily replaced by goods manufactured in the country. The goods which are imported include finished goods, raw materials, spare parts, and technology products. CAIT has decided to boycott finished goods imported from China in the first phase.

At a video press conference, CAIT released a face mask and a glass for drinking tea and water during catering in the rail, on which the message of CAIT's campaign is engraved and said that traders would promote this campaign wearing this mask. On the other hand, by December 2020 about 5 crore glasses would be distributed in all the Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains for catering purpose. National President of CAIT, BC Bhartia, and National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal were present at the conference which also saw the participation of prominent business leaders from all the states of the country.

The campaign, according to the confederation, is an important step towards making the call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" and "AatmanirbharBharat " successful. (ANI)