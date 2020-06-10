Octogenarian dies from virus in Punjab as 86 new cases surface; total count 2,805

A coronavirus patient died in Punjab on Wednesday as 86 more people, including a police official, contracted the infection, pushing the state’s COVID tally to 2,805, officials said. The fresh death was reported from Jalandhar where an 86-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a private hospital, Senior Medical Officer Kashmiri Lal said. He said the patient was having a heart-related problem. However, the medical bulletin did not mention the death of the Jalandhar man and kept the death toll at 55. Punjab continues to see an upward trend in coronavirus cases as more than 350 people tested positive for it in the past six days. Among the fresh cases, 19 were detected in Pathankot. The number included a station house officer, officials said. Thirteen cases each were reported from Amritsar, Faridkot and Gurdaspur; 11 from Ludhiana; four from Sangrur; three each from Mohali, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; and one each from Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Barnala, a medical bulletin said. Of them, 16 had travel history to other states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 65 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the state. With this, the total number of cured persons reached 2,232, the bulletin said. There are 518 active cases in the state as of now. Amritsar continues to lead the COVID-19 tally with 515 cases; followed by 312 in Jalandhar; 277 in Ludhiana; 165 in Gurdaspur; 160 in Tarn Taran; 142 in Patiala; 136 in Mohali; 135 in Hoshiarpur; 120 in Sangrur; 113 in Pathankot; 110 in SBS Nagar; 86 in Faridkot; 73 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 71 each in Rupnagar and Muktsar; 67 in Moga; 55 in Bathinda; 48 in Fazilka; 46 in Ferozepur, 41 in Kapurthala; 34 in Mansa; and 28 in Barnala. Four patients are critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,44,467 samples have been taken so far, the bulletin said.