Maharashtra reports 3,254 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 3,254 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 94,041. The state Health Department said 1,879 coronavirus patients were discharged on Wednesday and the total number of those discharged stands at 44,517.

With 149 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, the total death toll has gone up to 3,438. Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)