3,254 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

3,254 new coronavirus patients were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of cases in the state to 94,041, a health official said. The state also recorded 149 COVID-related deaths which took the death toll to 3,438, he said.

On the other hand, 1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 44,517, the official said. There are 46,074 active cases in the state at present.

While the tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is inching towards the one lakh-mark, the worst hit Mumbai city's count of cases stands at 52,667 with 1,857 deaths. "Out of 149 deaths, 97 were reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Pune, seven from Aurangabad, five each from Jalgaon and Navi Mumbai, three from Ulhasnagar, two each from Vasai-Virar and Akola, one each from Beed, Amaravati, and Gadchiroli," the official said.

Sixty-six of these death took place in the last two days while remaining 83 had taken place between April 18 to June 6, the official said. 5,93,784 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far of which 94,041 or 15. 83 per cent came out positive.

"Thane division (which includes Mumbai) has reported 70,700 COVID-19 cases so far with 2,338 deaths, followed by 12,570 cases and 578 deaths in Pune division," he said. "North Maharashtra represented by Nashik division has reported 3,590 cases and 253 deaths while Kolhapur division representing southern Maharashtra and the coastal region has reported 1,373 cases and 26 deaths," the official said.

In central Maharashtra, Aurangabad division has reported 2,692 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths, while Latur division has reported 524 cases and 17 deaths, he said. In Vidarbha, Akola division has reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths while Nagpur division has reported 1,045 cases and 14 deaths.

As many as 80 people from other states received treatment in Maharashtra while 20 have died so far, he added. There are 5,69,145 people in home quarantine while 27,228 people in institutional quarantine, the official said.

There are 3,897 active containment zones. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 94,041, new cases 3,254, deaths 3,438, discharged 44,517, active cases 46,074, people tested so far 5,93,784.

