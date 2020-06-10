Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient ends life in ward after escape episode

"We have registered acase," police said, adding: The hospital authorities are being interrogated in connection with the escape.The patient is suspected to have travelled by a state-run bus to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram district.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:50 IST
COVID-19 patient ends life in ward after escape episode

(EDS: RPT AFTER ADDING WORDS IN PARA-II) Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 (PTI): A COVID-19 patient, brought back after escaping quarantinefrom the medical college hospital here, was found hanging in his isolation ward on Wednesday, police said. The person had hanged himself in the ward. This came to light when the nurse went to give him medicines. He was taken to the ICU immediately but could not be saved, the police said.

The 33-year-old patient was to be discharged on Tuesday after being tested negative twice, but he escaped from the hospital on the same day and was caught near his house, the they said. After bringing him back to the hospital, he was given counselling and other awareness sessions.

"Preliminary investigation by the medical college officials had indicated the patient to be a tippler and has escaped quarantine due to non-availability of liquor. The surveillance team has started the process of tracing his contacts," a press release from the Collectorate had said. "We have registered acase," police said, adding: The hospital authorities are being interrogated in connection with the escape.

The patient is suspected to have travelled by a state-run bus to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram district. Officials said the district administration was trying to gather details of those who travelled by the bus.

Meanwhile, another 38-year-old man, under observation in the same hospital, also committed suicide by hanging himself. He belonged to Nedumangadu near here. He was placed in quarantine after he reached the state from Tamil Nadu. Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja has ordered a probe into both the cases.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020