Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa revises SOP for visitors

The Goa government on Wednesday announced revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors coming to the state, mandating 14-day home quarantine if the person prefers not to undergo the COVID-19 test.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:28 IST
Goa revises SOP for visitors
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government on Wednesday announced revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors coming to the state, mandating 14-day home quarantine if the person prefers not to undergo the COVID-19 test. The new SOP will come in force from June 11 for visitors.

Announcing the new SOP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that those who opt for undergoing COVID-19 test after their arrival in Goa will have to wait in institutional quarantine till their results are declared. He also said the person can also produce COVID negative certificate issued less than 48 hours back from an ICMR approved lab.

During a press conference, he also said that all those entering the state will have to go through thermal scanner and if found symptomatic, will be taken to quarantine facility and a test would be conducted. Sawant said that the new SOP was designed after the testing facilities were getting stressed due to an increasing number of people arriving in the state.

He said 359 positive cases have been detected in the state of which 67 have recovered. "There are 292 active cases of which 21 are symptomatic cases and 67 coronavirus infected patients have been recovered so far," he said adding that except for three cases, others were Goans including 194 cases are from Mangor Hill.

The chief minister said that eleven health workers who were working to curb the spread of COVID-19 have tested positive, while four drivers of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, who were on duty, have also tested positive for the infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020