Crime briefs

Two-bike borne men were arrested with illegal weapons from Geeta Colony in Shahdara here, police said on Wednesday. They were identified as Govind (27) and Jaidev (27). The two were caught near Yamuna Bridge. Two countrymade pistols and 16 live rounds were seized from their possession, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said a case was registered and the two were arrested in this regard. According to the police, the duo purchased the weapons from a person who used to visit the market in their village. PTI NIT ***************************** New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones from Shahdara''s Krishna Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Faisal (22), a resident of Shastri Park and Haidar Ali (30), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, they said. On Monday, police noticed the two roaming suspiciously on a scooty in Lal Quarters market, Krishna Nagar and later nabbed them, a senior police officer said

The accused said they used to snatch mobile phones in Geeta Colony, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar areas. A countrymade pistol, live cartridge, scooter and a mobile phone were seized from their possession, police added. PTI NIT SRY