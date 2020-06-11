COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases, deaths at 357
India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 357 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased to 8,102.
Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 94,041 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841) and Delhi (32,810). (ANI)
