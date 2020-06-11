Veteran RSS pracharak dead

Senior RSS pracharak and former working president of the BMS, R Venugopal, passed away at a private hospital here late on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, Sangh Parivar sources said. He was 96.

Born in the famous Nilambur Royal family in north Kerala in 1925, Vengupal completed his higher studies from Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and Banaras Hindu University. He became RSS Pracharak in 1946 and was instrumental in the growth of several Sangh organisations like BMS, Sahakar Bharathi and Kesari magazine, the sources said.

Venugopal, a follower of late RSS leader P Parameswaran, was also involved in the organisational activities of Bharathiya Janasangham in 1960s. He became the organisation secretary of Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in 1967 and also was its working president.

Venugopal also represented India in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) twice. The body was taken to Madhav Niwas, the RSS state headquarters here.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI