Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian industry leaders to set up globally-competitive domestic supply chains and turn the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity to become a self-reliant nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:52 IST
It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 95th annual plenary session of ICC on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian industry leaders to set up globally-competitive domestic supply chains and turn the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity to become a self-reliant nation. "This is not the time for a conservative approach. It is time for bold decisions and bold investments," he said while addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata through video conferencing.

"We have to take the Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play' mode. The coronavirus crisis has given us a pressing reason to turn the corners and become self-reliant. Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission is the reflection of that reason," the Prime Minister said. While the world is battling coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. "Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in an oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones -- we are fighting all of these together," he said.

The Prime Minister said he gets a sense that every citizen of the country has resolved to face adversity with determination. "This will be a turning point in our history as we become self-reliant. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the manifestation of the dream every Indian has seen for all these years." He said the country must exercise restraint on imports to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Some of the areas where India can take a lead include medical equipment, defence production, solar panels, batteries, chip manufacturing and aviation.

The government will work on setting up relevant industrial clusters close by for specific local produce of all regions, he said. "These moves will surely turn farmers into producers and their crops into products for the larger market," the Prime Minister said. At the same time, North-East India can become a major hub for organic farming by creating bamboo and organic product clusters in the region.

India is experiencing another major mission at present -- to reduce the use of single-use plastic. This again, said the Prime Minister, is great for all three elements -- people, planet and profit. Five years ago, an LED bulb would cost Rs 350. But the same bulb is now available for as little as Rs 50. Modi said this has been a relief on the pockets of people. It is good for the environment.

"So, the planet has also benefitted. And, of course, with mainstreaming of LED bulbs, manufacturers' profits have also increased," he said. Earlier on June 2, the Prime Minister had addressed a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) where he said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie Out of DeathTo be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furlas EmmettFurla Films.&#160; Bill Lawrence has penned the fil...

American Express pledges Rs 9 cr to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

Credit card issuer American Express on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 9 crore for combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Rs 9 crore has been committed in various forms of financial support to back the tireless work of those on the front...

Coronavirus boosts community spirit - and nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting both nationalism and community spirit, unleashing shifts in attitudes that would usually take years to trickle down, according to a survey released on Thursday.The survey of six nations from across the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020