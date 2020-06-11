Maha: Man-eater tiger captured in Chandrapur forest
The big cat named KT-1 was tranquilised and captured by forest officials near Kolara forest range on Wednesday, chief conservator of forests at TATR N P Pravin said.The tiger had killed five persons since February at Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages located in and around the reserve and the latest casualty was reported on June 6, he said.PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:04 IST
A tiger, which had killed at least five persons in and around Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, was captured by forest authorities, an official said on Thursday. The big cat named KT-1 was tranquilised and captured by forest officials near Kolara forest range on Wednesday, chief conservator of forests at TATR N P Pravin said.
The tiger had killed five persons since February at Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages located in and around the reserve and the latest casualty was reported on June 6, he said. Following these attacks, the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra issued a permission for the tiger's capture on June 8, the official said.
The animal has now been shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre, he added..
ALSO READ
75 more Maharashtra policemen test positive for COVID-19
Sufferings of migrants amid dispute between Centre and Maharashtra most unfortunate: Mayawati
Amid reports of rift in MVA, Maharashtra Speaker says no 'emergency' or 'political situation' in state
No separate SOP for people coming to Goa from Maharashtra amid lockdown: Pramod Sawant
It is rumour that Mumbai, Pune to be under Army lockdown, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh