Left Menu
Development News Edition

70-year-old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

A 70-year-old Gulf returnee died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kannur district, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to 18, officials said on Thursday. The man from Irittiin Kannur district died Wednesday night shortly after he was shifted to the hospital on his samples testing positive for the infection.

PTI | Thiruvananth | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:37 IST
70-year-old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

A 70-year-old Gulf returnee died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kannur district, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to 18, officials said on Thursday. The man from Irittiin Kannur district died Wednesday night shortly after he was shifted to the hospital on his samples testing positive for the infection. He had history of heart ailment.

He had reached the state from Muscat on May 27. His son and wife have also tested positive for COVID-19. "The cremation will be held now after following all necessary health precautions," a senior health department official said.

The state had reported 65 cases on Wednesday and the total infection count touched 2,160. While 1,238 people are under treatment for the infection, 905 have recovered so far..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed. In a mee...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran

Under the Indian Navys Samudra Setu operation, naval ship INS Shardul on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions in view of the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The ship set ...

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dead

Television writer Jas Waters, who worked on the hit NBC family drama This Is Us, has died at the age of 39. The news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us writers on their official Twitter account Wednesday.The entire ThisIsUs family...

Maha CM urged to convene meeting to finalise names for Council

The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three ruling parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for their nomination to the Legislative Council. The parties sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020