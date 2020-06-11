70-year-old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

A 70-year-old Gulf returnee died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kannur district, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to 18, officials said on Thursday. The man from Irittiin Kannur district died Wednesday night shortly after he was shifted to the hospital on his samples testing positive for the infection. He had history of heart ailment.

He had reached the state from Muscat on May 27. His son and wife have also tested positive for COVID-19. "The cremation will be held now after following all necessary health precautions," a senior health department official said.

The state had reported 65 cases on Wednesday and the total infection count touched 2,160. While 1,238 people are under treatment for the infection, 905 have recovered so far..