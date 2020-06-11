Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh releases water, people advised not to go near Beas banks

Authorities on Thursday warned people against going to the Beas river banks as a huge volume of water has been released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The dam was opened due to silt in the reservoir after heavy rains in the district.

The Beas flows through the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra and ultimately its water goes into the Pong Dam, also known as Maharaja Pratap Sagar, located on the boundaries of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. It originates from Beas Kund near Rohtang pass of Kullu district and from there goes into the Pandoh Dam and also flows towards the Mandi district on the way to Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

A spokesperson of the district administration has advised people not to go near the river banks..